Outfielder Jake Bauers traded to Brewers by Yankees

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers was traded from the New York Yankees to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez.

The 28-year-old Bauers hit .202 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in 84 games and 272 plate appearances this year for the Yankees. He was called up April 29 when Aaron Judge strained a hip and for extensive playing time because of injuries to New York regulars.

A veteran of four major league seasons, Bauers has a .211 average, 309 homers and 140 RBIs in 412 games for Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019, 2021), Seattle (2021) and the Yankees.

Bauers is eligible for salary arbitration and likely to get a salary of $1.5 million to $1.75 million.

Avina, 20, hit .233 with 14 homers, 50 RBIs and 10 steals in 99 games this year for Class A Carolina. He was a 14th-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2021.

Sánchez, 19, batted .297 with seven doubles, four triples and no homers in 33 games with the Dominican Summer League Brewers this year.

