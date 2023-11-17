Packers’ Gary, Walker, Alexander questionable for Sunday’s game with Chargers. Ford is doubtful

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary hurt his shoulder in practice Friday, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Gary’s injury is “not anything long-term that we’re concerned about.”

“Unfortunately there was a little mishap at practice, and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday,” LaFleur said.

Gary is listed as questionable for the game along with cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and linebacker Quay Walker (groin). Safety Rudy Ford (biceps) is doubtful.

Alexander missed the Packers’ 23-19 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday due to his shoulder issue. He also missed three games earlier this season with a back injury.

“You’ve always got to look out for the player,” LaFleur said. “Can they protect themselves? Are they going to put themselves at further risk? If that’s in question in either one of those cases, then you’re not going to put a guy out there.”

Walker has missed two straight games because of his groin injury. Ford played all 65 of the Packers’ defensive snaps at Pittsburgh after missing a 20-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a week earlier due to a calf injury.

Ford hasn’t practiced the last three days. Alexander and Walker were limited in practice Friday.

The Packers (3-6) have lost five of their last six games. The Chargers are 4-5.

