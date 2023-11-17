Pianist Jonathan Biss featured artist with Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jonathan Biss is a world renowned pianist appearing with the Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend to perform Schumann’s piano concerto in A-minor.

Biss is a teacher and co-director at the Marlboro Music Festival and a passionate advocate for new music. He is the featured artist for “Symphony Gems,” featuring three major works by Mozart, Schumann and Dawson.

“With the really great, great pieces, truly great pieces, you don’t come to a point where you think ‘well I know it now and I’m done with and there’s no reason to play it’,” Biss said. “Those pieces grow and change and evolve with you and the Schumann is in that category.”

Biss said the Schumann Concerto has unbelievable poetry to it and powerful details. Those who wish to experience the performance can purchase tickets on the Madison Symphony website for the Overture Hall performance.

