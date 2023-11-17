Recipes using Wisconsin cheese- just in time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a week away and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has some recipe ideas for you that use Wisconsin cheese.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Angie Edge joins NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk to show off delicious crostinis and a salad.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin posted those recipes on its website, in case you wanted to whip any of them up this holiday season.

