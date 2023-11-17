A Sunny Weekend Forecast

Highs in the 40s today

Near average highs this weekend

Showers early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler air is making its way into the region today. A cold front swept through overnight. That front is now heading off to the east of here. With its passage, we saw a few spotty showers overnight. Those are also moving off to the east.

Behind the front the winds of shifted to northerly and temperatures are going to be considerably cooler. High temperatures today will only be managing 40s across southern Wisconsin after reaching the 60s for high temperatures yesterday.

What’s Coming Up...

High-pressure will be dominating the weather around here over the next several days. It will bring lots of sunshine for today, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will recover a little bit by the weekend as well. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the lower 50s which is a little bit above average.

Looking Ahead...

A few scattered showers are going to be possible for the early part of next week. We have chances in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday. After that it looks dry right up through Thanksgiving but turning much colder. High temperatures on Thanksgiving day are expected to be in the 20s.

