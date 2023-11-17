A Sunny Weekend Forecast

Turning Cooler Next Week
Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Highs in the 40s today
  • Near average highs this weekend
  • Showers early next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler air is making its way into the region today. A cold front swept through overnight. That front is now heading off to the east of here. With its passage, we saw a few spotty showers overnight. Those are also moving off to the east.

Behind the front the winds of shifted to northerly and temperatures are going to be considerably cooler. High temperatures today will only be managing 40s across southern Wisconsin after reaching the 60s for high temperatures yesterday.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

High-pressure will be dominating the weather around here over the next several days. It will bring lots of sunshine for today, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will recover a little bit by the weekend as well. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the lower 50s which is a little bit above average. 

Looking Ahead...

A few scattered showers are going to be possible for the early part of next week. We have chances in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday. After that it looks dry right up through Thanksgiving but turning much colder. High temperatures on Thanksgiving day are expected to be in the 20s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Rain Ahead
Isolated Showers Tonight
Wind will increase this afternoon and into tonight..
Mild Temperatures & Strong Wind Today
Our unseasonably milder temperatures will be on their way out
One More Warm Day
How low can we expect those temperatures to go?
One more warm day