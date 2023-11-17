Two sent to ER after Beaver Dam fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were sent to the Emergency Room following a house fire, the Beaver Dam Fire Department reported.

The two needed to be treated for smoke inhalation after they were in a home that caught fire around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, the fire department explained in a Facebook post.

Photos of the home on the 1100 block of Madison St. show one corner blackened and damaged.

Crews reported to the 1100 block of Madison St. in Beaver Dam for a house fire. (Beaver Dam Fire Department)

Following the incident, officials are reminding people to test smoke detectors regularly.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

