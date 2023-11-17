Two sent to ER after Beaver Dam fire

Crews reported to the 1100 block of Madison St. in Beaver Dam for a house fire.
Crews reported to the 1100 block of Madison St. in Beaver Dam for a house fire.(Beaver Dam Fire Department)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were sent to the Emergency Room following a house fire, the Beaver Dam Fire Department reported.

The two needed to be treated for smoke inhalation after they were in a home that caught fire around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, the fire department explained in a Facebook post.

Photos of the home on the 1100 block of Madison St. show one corner blackened and damaged.

Crews reported to the 1100 block of Madison St. in Beaver Dam for a house fire.
Crews reported to the 1100 block of Madison St. in Beaver Dam for a house fire.(Beaver Dam Fire Department)

Following the incident, officials are reminding people to test smoke detectors regularly.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
MPD: Social media usage at east side restaurant leads to fight
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to mark anniversary of Waukesha parade tragedy
Literacy Network of Dane County, Centro Hispano get citizenship and integration grant
Literacy Network of Dane County, Centro Hispano get citizenship and integration grant
Literacy Network of Dane County, Centro Hispano get citizenship and integration grant
Literacy Network of Dane County, Centro Hispano get citizenship and integration grant