UW-Madison Engineering Hall evacuated for fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Engineering Hall is being evacuated Friday morning due to a fire, according to a campuswide alert.

A WiscAlert sent out at 7:50 a.m. asked people near Engineering Hall, on 1400 Engineering Drive, to avoid the area and follow officials’ instructions.

No other details were provided about the fire.

Camp Randall Stadium is just down the street from Engineering Hall. WIAA State Championship games are set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday. It is unclear if those games or scheduling will be impacted.

