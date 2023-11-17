UW-Madison Engineering Hall evacuated for fire

UW-Madison reports fire at Engineering Hall.
UW-Madison reports fire at Engineering Hall.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Engineering Hall is being evacuated Friday morning due to a fire, according to a campuswide alert.

A WiscAlert sent out at 7:50 a.m. asked people near Engineering Hall, on 1400 Engineering Drive, to avoid the area and follow officials’ instructions.

No other details were provided about the fire.

Camp Randall Stadium is just down the street from Engineering Hall. WIAA State Championship games are set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday. It is unclear if those games or scheduling will be impacted.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

