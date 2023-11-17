Volunteers pack up Thanksgiving meal baskets for those in need

Volunteers gathered Thursday at Elver Park Neighborhood Center to pack up meal baskets for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers gathered Thursday at Elver Park Neighborhood Center to pack up meal baskets for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The food items come from Second Harvest Foodbank. Emily Wills, director of development at Wisconsin Youth Company, said getting these meal kits out to people is about more than just food.

“I think it’s really helpful to give people that opportunity to come together with family, feed those bellies and celebrate together,” Wills said. “It just builds community, builds joy, builds connection.”

The baskets contain everything needed to prepare a Thanksgiving feast- milk, eggs, a turkey, canned goods and a combination of fresh and frozen produce. The group hopes to give out 130 meals in total.

