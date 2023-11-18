Badgers dominate paint in win over RMU

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Providence and beat Robert Morris 78-68 at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin improves to 2-2 on the year.

Postgame, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said the defense needs some work, but the offense is fine. Wisconsin finished the night shooting 53% from the floor and dominated the paint in the process, scoring 42 RMU’s 16.

“We got in there, we did some good things,” Gard said. “Forty-two points in paint and shoot 40 free throws that means you attacked the basket and playing in the paint. That’s a good recipe that if you’re not shooting well you can still score points by putting the ball near the basket and getting fouled-- that’s a pretty good combination.”

Also in the win, senior for Tyler Wahl joined the thousand point club.

Up next the Badgers head to Florida for the Fort Myers tip-off. Wisconsin will play Virginia on Monday at 5:00 p.m.

