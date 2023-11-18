Dane Co. Farmers’ Market transforms into Holiday Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmer’s Market made its transformation into the organization’s ‘Holiday Market’, which will take place at the Monona Terrace over the next few weeks.

Much of the fresh produce, baked goods, arts & crafts, and other goodies sold at the outdoor Farmers’ Market will now be sold at the Monona Terrace Convention Center December 2nd, 9th, and 16th.

More than 60 vendors lined the convention center Saturday morning, many following the outdoor market inside.

Owner of ‘Don’s Produce’ Mary Uselman says she and her husband started selling at the outdoor market nearly 50 years ago.

“The first year we were in front of the courthouse while the square was under construction, and we sold Walla Walla onions,” she said. “That’s what we started out with and then we kind of went into sweet potatoes and potatoes; Don loved planning that type of crop.”

Uselman says they’ve attended the Holiday Market since it began years ago.

“It’s a good market. There’s still a great variety from the vendors and there’s everything here to offer,” she said. “It’s something to do. And I enjoy the customers and the customers enjoy me. And it’s a good outing.”

After the final Holiday Market on December 16, the organization’s ‘Late Winter Market’ will begin at Garver Feed Mill and continue through mid-April.

