Gorgeous Weekend Continues

Sunday will look much like Saturday

Rain arrives Monday night

A dry and chilly Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We start the weekend sunny and mild with high pressure in control. Light winds through the day and temperatures reaching the lower 50s made for a beautiful Saturday. We’ll keep this ridge of high pressure over us through tomorrow, giving us an almost carbon copy for Sunday too. If there are any outdoor activities you want to do, or even Thanksgiving errands, this weekend will be the best days before the holiday arrives.

What’s Coming Up...

Later on Sunday night, we’ll start to see some increasing clouds as the high pressure begins to move east. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day to start, then by the afternoon showers will be moving in. Wet conditions are expected to stay in the area all the way into Tuesday. These showers and low ceilings could impact any travel plans you have from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, which are expected to be busy travel days this year. Monday’s temperatures will be cooler than the weekend, only reaching into the mid to upper 40s, with Tuesday slightly cooler than that. Winds will also start picking up on Monday afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

For last-minute travelers, Wednesday looks to be a better day on the roads and at the airports with mostly sunny skies across the area. Then for the big day itself, Thanksgiving looks dry and sunny, but also cool, with highs only reaching to the mid to upper 30s.

