Henry Vilas Zoo Lights starts next week

The Henry Vilas Zoo says this year’s Zoo Lights event is going to be the brightest ever, with over one million LED bulbs.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Zoo Lights kicks off next Friday and continues on weekends through Dec. 30, along with a few weeknight events in late December.

The lights are a timed entry event and tickets are required in advance.

Tickets can be found online for $10 per person, or $35 for four people. Kids three and under get in free.

