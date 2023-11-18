Henry Vilas Zoo Lights starts next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo says this year’s Zoo Lights event is going to be the brightest ever, with over one million LED bulbs.

Zoo Lights kicks off next Friday and continues on weekends through Dec. 30, along with a few weeknight events in late December.

The lights are a timed entry event and tickets are required in advance.

Tickets can be found online for $10 per person, or $35 for four people. Kids three and under get in free.

