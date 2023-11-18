MadHatters discuss upcoming Madison show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin-Madison acapella group is performing their annual show soon.

The MadHatters, a male acapella group at UW, is holding their Madison show Dec. 9.

Members Emmett Milligan and Asa Rao say the group is a community for students of all majors and backgrounds.

“Not only different academic backgrounds, but we’re all from different parts of the United States, and it’s really cool that in this unique group, people from all over campus come together and create something cool, create art,” Milligan said.

Rao says not having instruments makes the group have to work together constantly, making the experience very personal.

The Dec. 9 show runs at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Mitchell Hall. Tickets can be found online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.