MadHatters discuss upcoming Madison show

A University of Wisconsin-Madison acapella group is performing their annual show soon.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin-Madison acapella group is performing their annual show soon.

The MadHatters, a male acapella group at UW, is holding their Madison show Dec. 9.

Members Emmett Milligan and Asa Rao say the group is a community for students of all majors and backgrounds.

“Not only different academic backgrounds, but we’re all from different parts of the United States, and it’s really cool that in this unique group, people from all over campus come together and create something cool, create art,” Milligan said.

Rao says not having instruments makes the group have to work together constantly, making the experience very personal.

The Dec. 9 show runs at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Mitchell Hall. Tickets can be found online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Madison College.
Madison Fire Station 6 to potentially become childcare facility
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Henry Vilas Zoo Lights starts next week
Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Platteville woman’s ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Wisconsin DATCP confirms Bird Flu in Taylor County