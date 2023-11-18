Madison Fire Station 6 to potentially become childcare facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire Station 6 is being considered to become a childcare facility through a proposed agreement between the City of Madison and Madison College.

The agreement would turn the fire station into part of the college’s Goodman South Campus, officials from the mayor’s office explained.

The fire station would be replaced with a new building that would educate and treat Madison youth. The Goodman South Campus Early Learning Center will teach kids six weeks to five years old.

The land would cost Madison College pocket change, at $1. The catch is Madison College has to operate the new facility for ten years.

The fire station would not be entirely eliminated, officials explained. It would be moved across the street, right on the other side of Badger Rd.

Construction would begin in 2024, to finish during the 2025-2026 school year.

A draft of the agreement will be brought to the Madison Common council Tuesday, Nov. 21.

