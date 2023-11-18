MPD, UWPD keeps a close eye on neo-Nazi group walking through the city

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police officers monitored a neo-Nazi group that marched through downtown Madison on Saturday afternoon. Over 20 people in the group were wearing red and black and some were holding flags with swastikas.

University of Wisconsin-Madison police says when they were notified of the situation they sent out extra officers to patrol and monitor the area.

The group walked up State Street, to the capitol and ended at James Madison Park.

MPD say the group did not display any weapons. The UW Madison Police Department received multiple phone calls from UW Madison parents about their student’s safety on campus.

As of 2:00 p.m., Madison Police Department says the group finished marching through the city.

Governor Tony Evers condemned the group in a press release Saturday afternoon.

“Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate. It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

In response to the neo-Nazi group Senator Tammy Baldwin said on X, “This has no place in Wisconsin.” She added, “At a time when we are seeing disturbing spikes in antisemitism, it is more important than ever to denounce this hate in no uncertain terms.”

The University of Wisconsin-Madison made a statement saying they are “strongly condemning the group’s presence and are providing support to the campus community.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin posted the university’s statement on X and added her thoughts on the neo-Nazi demonstration.

“I am horrified that a group of neo-Nazis marched on the State Capitol in Madison today.,” Chancellor Mnookin said. “Their presence in our city is utterly repugnant.”

UWPD will also continue to monitor the situation ahead of Saturday night’s Badger football game.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.