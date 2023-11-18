Soak up the 50s this weekend!

Sunny & 50s this weekend

Rainy system early next week

Highs in the 30s late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our beautiful, warm stretch of weather has come to an end after that strong cold front shifted through Thursday night, but we still have a nice weekend ahead of us! Though highs won’t be in the 60s like last week, our temperatures will still be mild for this time of year. While it may not be the best hunting weather, it’ll be a nice weekend to get outside.

Looking ahead to the holiday week, there’s a system that could have some travel impacts on the Midwest early in the week with much cooler air moving in behind it. Thanksgiving will likely be the coolest we’ve seen since 2019.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures start out in the 20s this morning but warm quickly with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid and lower 50s. While winds won’t be nearly as strong as they were earlier in the week, there will still be a breeze out of the west at about 10-15 mph.

Skies will remain clear overnight, with temperatures falling to the upper 20s by early Sunday morning.

Our winds will shift more out of the northeast on Sunday, keeping temperatures just a few degrees cooler than today. Some will still see highs in the mid-50s, but many will top out in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll be watching a low-pressure system moving out of the southwest early in the week. Locally, it looks like the main impacts will stay to our south with just a few rain showers late Monday into early Tuesday morning. However, if you’re traveling through the central part of the country, you may see some heavier rain and possibly some thunderstorm activity.

Highs will be in the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday, cooling into the 30s by Thanksgiving. Despite the cool temperatures, the holiday is looking mainly sunny.

