Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures, lack of water

Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to American singer Taylor Swift, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.(Bruna Prado | AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
By Mackenzie Davis and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show’s organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.

The cause of death for Ana Clara Benevides Machado has not yet been announced. The office of Rio’s public prosecutor opened a criminal investigation and said Benevides body was being examined.

But concert-goers complained they were not allowed to take water into Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium despite soaring temperatures, and federal authorities announced that free water would be made available at all future concerts.

In a handwritten note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a “shattered heart.”

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” the singer wrote of the young woman.

The show’s organizer, Time4Fun, said on Instagram that paramedics attended to Benevides after she reported feeling unwell. She was taken to a first-aid center and then to a hospital, where she died an hour later, the statement from the Brazilian live entertainment company said.

Fans who attended the Friday show said they were not allowed to bring water bottles into the stadium even though Rio and most of Brazil have had record-breaking temperatures this week amid a dangerous and lasting heat wave. The daytime high in Rio on Friday was 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), but it felt much hotter.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point

Latest News

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas,...
SpaceX Starship rocket lost in second test flight
UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor
Almost 1,000 UW Madison students receive full ride through Bucky’s Pell Pathway
The Madison Fire Department graduated its 60th recruiting class at the Monona Terrace Friday.
Madison Fire holds graduation for 60th recruiting class
A University of Wisconsin-Madison acapella group is performing their annual show soon.
MadHatters discuss upcoming Madison show