Wahl, Blackwell lead Wisconsin past Robert Morris 78-68

Wisconsin is now 2-2 on the season.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, right front, stands with associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft, left,...
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, right front, stands with associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft, left, and Tyler Wahl, right during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl and freshman reserve John Blackwell scored 18 points apiece and Wisconsin held off Robert Morris 78-68 on Friday night.

Chris Ford’s layup pulled the Colonials even at 50-all with 10:54 remaining. Blackwell answered with a three-point play, Wahl hit the first of two free throws and followed with a dunk and the Badgers (2-2) maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Blackwell sank 4 of 5 shots with two 3-pointers and made 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for Wisconsin. Wahl made all five of his shots and 8 of 12 at the foul line, adding five rebounds. Steven Crowl scored 16 on 7-for-9 shooting with eight rebounds. Chucky Hepburn scored 10.

Jackson Last had 16 points and five rebounds to pace Robert Morris (1-3). TJ Wainwright had 15 points, while Justice Williams scored 11 with four assists. Freshman reserve Alfredo Boglio hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Crowl had 12 points, Wahl scored 11 and Kamari McGee sank two free throws with 2 seconds remaining in the first half to give Wisconsin a 37-35 lead. Wainwright had 10 points to keep Robert Morris close. The Colonials made 7 of 15 shots from 3-point range before halftime, while the Badgers missed all six of their attempts.

Wisconsin shot 53.3% overall but made only 3 of 13 from distance. The Colonials shot 46.2% from the floor and made 13 of 29 from distance 44.8%. Wisconsin finished 27 of 40 at the foul line, while Robert Morris was 7 of 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

The Kohl Center basketball arena, the home court for the Wisconsin Badgers, during an NCAA...
Badgers dominate paint in win over RMU
The tailgate starts at 3 p.m. on Camp Randall's North Lawn.
Big Ten Yards coming to Madison this weekend
football generic
Former SP kicker to return to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for Isthmus Bowl
The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
Wisconsin hockey teams take steps on breaks