Packers, Chargers locked at 10 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTMV) -- The Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers are tied 10-10 at the half from Lambeau Field.

The Packers saw two of their three running backs go down with injuries. Aaron Jones left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. A few plays later, Emanuel Wilson left with a shoulder injury. Both are listed as questionable for return.

Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa left the games on the opening series with a foot injury as is listed as questionable for return.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 8/11 for 93 yards. Rookie Jayden Reed has three carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. The Packers have 234 total yards of offense, 150 of which comes in the air. The Chargers have 164 total yards of offense.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 92 yards and a touchdown. Running back Austin Ekeler rushed for 44 yards on four carries, while Stone Smartt’s lone first half catch resulted in a 51-yard touchdown.

The Packers scored in the second quarter off a 32-yard run from Reed. It was the longest rush of the rookie’s career go down with injuries.

Green Bay has four penalties for 28 yards and is 0-1 in the red zone.

(AP) — Keenan Allen will be available for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to face a Green Bay Packers secondary that is missing its top cornerback.

Allen wasn’t listed among the inactive players for Sunday’s game. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report because of a shoulder issue.

Allen has 73 catches this season to match Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs for the NFL lead entering Sunday. Allen also has 895 yards receiving to rank fourth in the league entering Sunday.

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss a second straight game with a shoulder injury. Alexander, who also missed three games earlier this season with a back issue, had been listed as questionable.

The Packers also won’t have safety Rudy Ford because of a biceps injury.

Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder) and inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) are available. Both had been listed as questionable and Walker had missed the past two games.

Los Angeles won’t have tight end Gerald Everett because of a chest injury. The Chargers had ruled him out on Friday.

