Clouds and Showers Start The Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a gorgeous end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that made it almost as high as yesterday, reaching into the low 50s. This will be the end of any 50s that we’ll see in the near future.

Whether you’re heading out to hunt this week or plan on hitting the roads or air, we’re looking at a mixed bag of weather. This evening we’ll begin to see clouds move in from a storm that is now moving through the central plains. Overnight we’ll become overcast, with cloud ceilings slowly lowering through the day. The center of the storm will move through Illinois, keeping us on the northern edge. Winds will switch to a more easterly trajectory and showers will start moving in from the southwest starting during the afternoon. There is still a little uncertainty on how much rain we will be seeing by Tuesday, but we are likely going to have anywhere from .2″ to just over .5″. Winds will also pick up during the afternoon with the passing of the storm. Highs will only reach into the upper 40s, with overnight lows dropping down to the upper 30s.

We’re looking at a wet commute to start Tuesday, but showers will pull away by late morning for many of us. The rest of the day will be drier, but still, some clouds will stay with us. Temperatures will continue on a cooling trend and highs will reach into the mid-40s.

Wednesday is the busiest travel day for our holiday and weather always plays a big factor to your destination. The good news is that once our beginning of the week system moves out, we are going to be under the control of high pressure, making for a partly cloudy day on Wednesday and continued sun on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will continue heading down with Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs nearing 40. Morning from Wednesday onward will be chilly, low to mid-20s.

