Final day of the 50s today!

Sunny, highs in the 50s today

Showers move in Monday night

Much cooler for Thanksgiving

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful day for a Badger win and the beginning of gun deer season yesterday! The nice weather continues today, get outside and enjoy it while you can because it won’t last through the upcoming holiday week.

Highs will be cooling from the 50s today to the upper 30s by Thanksgiving. We’ll be watching a weather-maker that will have minimal impacts locally but could cause some travel headaches depending on where you’re headed over the next few days.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will remain sunny through the day today with light winds out of the northeast. Though winds will be light, it’ll be enough to pull in some slightly cooler air and keep out temperatures just a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Most of us see highs in the lower 50s, but some could reach the mid-50s. A few clouds will begin to move in during the late evening and early afternoon.

Clouds continue to increase through the overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds will begin to pick up out of the east, making for a windier Monday.

Skies will be mainly overcast through the start of the holiday week, with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. Highs will still be seasonable, or even a little warmer than average, in the mid-40s. Our next system will begin to move in Monday night.

Looking Ahead...

A storm system will be moving well to the south of here, sparking up showers and thunderstorms in the southern and southeastern states on Monday and Tuesday. If you’re traveling in that direction at the beginning of the week, you may run into some weather impacts or delays. Locally, we’ll see a few scattered showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning, especially in our southeastern counties. Things will dry off through the morning and most of Tuesday should be dry.

Temperatures continue to get cooler as that system continues to push up the east coast on Wednesday. We’ll see highs in the low 40s, and then in the upper 30s on Thanksgiving. Temps look to stay chilly through the next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.