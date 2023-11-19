Kathy Griffin coming to Overture Center April 21

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2018.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Kathy Griffin announced she will be coming to Madison on her new tour.

The 2024 tour “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List” is set for 40 shows across North America, including one stop at the Overture Center in Madison.

The tour kicks off in February, with the Madison stop planned for April 21, 2024.

Griffin has appeared in a variety of tv shows from Seinfeld to Law and Order: SVU. She also had her own series, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.”

Tickets for the tour went on sale Friday. They can be found online.

