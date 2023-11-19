Madison officials set up traffic victim memorial

The memorial is set up on the 100 block of State St.
The memorial is set up on the 100 block of State St.(City of Madison)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you see shoes hanging from a line on State St. Sunday, Madison officials hope you are reminded of traffic victims.

The Madison Police Department explained in a Facebook post that a memorial has been set up on the 100 block of State St. for World Day Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims.

The day comes around every third Sunday of November, and commemorates all those who have died in car accidents.

MPD says 68 people have died in Madison due to crashes in the last five years.

The City is reminding people of their Vision Zero initiative Sunday to keep traffic safe.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point

Latest News

Saturday, teams got to present their masterpieces to judges, in hopes of being one of nine...
Wis. students compete in regional competition using LEGO-based robots
UW Madison students were appalled to see neo-Nazis marching from State Street to the State...
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
More than 60 vendors lined the convention center Saturday morning, many following the outdoor...
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market transforms into Holiday Market
Stoughton Police are investigating after they responded to a fake critical incident on Saturday...
Stoughton police respond to fake threat, say everyone is safe
In this aerial photo, a tugboat pushing barges navigates around sandbars during low water...
Do snitches net fishes? Scientists turn invasive carp into traitors to slow their Great Lakes push