Madison officials set up traffic victim memorial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you see shoes hanging from a line on State St. Sunday, Madison officials hope you are reminded of traffic victims.

The Madison Police Department explained in a Facebook post that a memorial has been set up on the 100 block of State St. for World Day Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims.

The day comes around every third Sunday of November, and commemorates all those who have died in car accidents.

MPD says 68 people have died in Madison due to crashes in the last five years.

The City is reminding people of their Vision Zero initiative Sunday to keep traffic safe.

