Stoughton police respond to fake threat, say everyone is safe

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV)-Stoughton Police are investigating after they responded to a fake critical incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded just before noon to Jackson Street after a caller reported he had hostages and killed people inside of a daycare center. Police confirmed people at the daycare and neighborhood were safe.

Based on the information given, police recognized the phone call as an example of swatting. It was an attempt to have police or SWAT team respond to fake hostage and active threats over the phone to get a large-scale police response.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to assist officers in checking the daycare center and several addresses in the area.

The investigation is still active, no suspect was identified.

