UW-Platteville wins Isthmus Bowl in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Platteville beat Augustana (Illinois) 36-10 in the third-ever Isthmus Bowl at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

The Pioneers came out hot and lead 27-0 at the half.

Pioneer quarterback Carl Richardson was 21/30 for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Zackary Bothun rushed for a game-high 166 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Brandt Stare had a game-high 95 yards on eight catches and three touchdowns.

UW-Platteville had 394 total yards of offense, to Augustana’s 242.

The Pioneers finish the year 7-4.

