UW-Platteville wins Isthmus Bowl in Sun Prairie

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Anderley Penwell and Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Platteville beat Augustana (Illinois) 36-10 in the third-ever Isthmus Bowl at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

The Pioneers came out hot and lead 27-0 at the half.

Pioneer quarterback Carl Richardson was 21/30 for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Zackary Bothun rushed for a game-high 166 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Brandt Stare had a game-high 95 yards on eight catches and three touchdowns.

UW-Platteville had 394 total yards of offense, to Augustana’s 242.

The Pioneers finish the year 7-4.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

Nebraska's Ty Robinson (9) tackles Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) during the second half of an...
Braelon Allen’s 3-yard TD run in OT gets Wisconsin bowl eligible with 24-17 win against Nebraska
The Kohl Center basketball arena, the home court for the Wisconsin Badgers, during an NCAA...
Badgers dominate paint in win over RMU
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, right front, stands with associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft, left,...
Wahl, Blackwell lead Wisconsin past Robert Morris 78-68
The tailgate starts at 3 p.m. on Camp Randall's North Lawn.
Big Ten Yards coming to Madison this weekend