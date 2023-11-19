Wisconsin, Nebraska seek bowl-eligibility on Badgers’ senior night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) will face off on Saturday night at Camp Randall for the Freedom Trophy.

With a win, either of the teams become bowl-eligible. Wisconsin has made a bowl the last 21 years, the third-longest active streak in the NCAA.

The Badgers have never lost a night game at home against an unranked opponent, and they have won the last nine meetings with the Cornhuskers.

The Huskers are first in the conference in rushing yards, averaging 185.8 yards per game, while they hold their opponents to 79.6 yards per game on the ground, good for second in rushing defense. Nebraska is fifth in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 18.2 points per game. Wisconsin is seventh, allowing 19.6.

However, Nebraska struggles to throw the football. They are 13th in passing offense, throwing for 127.3 yards per game. They also are 13th in offensive efficiency.

The Huskers also allow the third-most sacks in the conference at 25, while the Badgers allow the fourth-fewest at 16. Nebraska is second in sacks by, sitting at second place with 29. Wisconsin has brought down opponents’ quarterbacks 25 times, tied for fifth in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin is honoring 21 seniors on Senior Night, including wide receiver Chimere Dike, outside linebacker CJ Goetz, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 on NBC15.

