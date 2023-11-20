2024 Wisconsin state park passes go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin state park and forest annual passes go on sale this week, state officials reminded residents.

Nature lovers can buy admission stickers and trail passes starting Black Friday. If you want to have them as a gift in time for the holidays, the state Department of Natural Resources recommends buying them by Dec. 8.

Those who buy a vehicle admission sticker will have access more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas statewide.

DNR Recreation Partnerships Section Chief Missy VanLanduyt said those hoping to get outside using their new pass ASAP will be able to do so.

“If you’re looking to opt outside on Friday or do some hiking with your family over the Thanksgiving weekend, you can get your pass first thing on Friday and you can use it up through the whole next year,” VanLanduyt said.

Annual ticket fees are as follows:

Vehicle admission sticker: $28 for Wisconsin residents, $38 for nonresidents. If more than one vehicle is registered to the same home, additional stickers can be purchased for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for nonresidents.

Senior citizen (65+) annual sticker: $13 for Wisconsinites

Annual trail passes: $25 for residents & nonresidents.

The 2024 vehicle stickers and trail passes are valid from the time you buy them until Dec. 31, 2024. You can buy a pass on the DNR’s website.

