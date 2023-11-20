AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long Thanksgiving weekend

AAA is offering Wisconsin drivers another way to get home safely and help protect other vehicles on the road over the extra-long Thanksgiving Day weekend.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The agency is bringing back its “Tow to Go” initiative for the 25th year and will be offering free rides to intoxicated drivers all the way from Friday evening to early Wednesday morning.

The rides are available in Wisconsin by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246)

“If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz explained, describing the program as a last line of defense.

Through the “Tow to go” program, AAA will arrange for a tow truck to get a driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius of where they are for free. AAA membership is not required to use the service, and they are confidential, the auto group adds.

The service will be available from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, AAA indicated. It is only open to drivers in eight states, including Wisconsin, and three other metropolitan areas (listed below):

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • North Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Wisconsin
  • Charlotte (NC)
  • Denver (Colo.)
  • Fort Wayne/South Bend (Ind.)

Other information on Tow to Go guidelines is available here.

