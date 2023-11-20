Arraignment set for suspect charged in 7th grader’s death at bus stop

The teen charged in the death of a Reedsburg girl who was about to board her school bus waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The teen charged in the death of a Reedsburg girl who was about to board her school bus waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning as the case against him moves forward.

Kevin Green was charged in August homicide by negligent use of a vehicle for the deadly May 12 wreck that killed the 13-year-old girl. After he waived the hearing, Judge Michael Screnock set Green’s arraignment for January 25. Green, 18, was released following his initial appearance on a $25,000 signature bond.

According to prosecutors, Green was texting as he drove down Wisconsin Hwy. 23/33 around 7:30 a.m. and did not notice the school bus in front of him had stopped. Green was allegedly going approximately 63 miles per hour at the time and swerved into ditch.

Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, on August 23, 2023.(NBC15)

His Ford F-150 hit the back of the bus before striking Evelyn Gurney, the criminal complaint alleges. It notes Green said he did not realize he hit Gurney until he got out of the truck, and he began administering CPR. A witness also said Gurney’s mother also attempted CPR on her.

Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officers indicated video from a camera on the bus showed a truck swerve, hit the bus, and then the victim.

The complaint did not specifically name Gurney as the victim, but the girl’s family had told NBC15 News prior to the complaint being filed that a charge was imminent. If convicted, Green faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $25,000 fine, and his driver’s license could be revoked for one year.

Evelyn Gurney
Evelyn Gurney

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Mall walkers take over Madison's West Towne Mall.
Mall walking is still a thing, DeForest school gets in on the fun
Dollar General
Dollar General strikes deal after being accused of mispricing items, DATCP reports
The agency reported the mispriced items cost 17% more, on average, than what was listed.
Dollar General strikes deal after being accused of mispricing items, DATCP reports
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says