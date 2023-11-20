Beloit reveals schedule for Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season.
The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season.(Mark Preuschl | City of Beloit)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Beloit released the rough schedule for this year’s Grand Lighted Holiday Parade, along with details about the route.

The parade will end in a more spectacular fashion this year with a fireworks show now capping the event, organizers said.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 24, when the bands take the stage at First National Bank Plaza, according to the schedule. About an hour later, the star of the show – Santa Claus himself – arrives to help light up the tree. Here’s the full lineup (taken from the city schedule):

  • 5 p.m. – Live music starts at First National Bank Plaza
  • 6 p.m. – Santa arrives and the tree lighting begins
  • 6:15 p.m. – Lighted parade begins along Grand Ave. (from 3rd Street to Hoarce White Park)
  • 7 p.m. – Photos and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Walnut Creek Awards, 400 E. Grand Ave.

Parade Route:

Map of Grand Lighted Holiday Parade route
Map of Grand Lighted Holiday Parade route(City of Beloit)

A city spokesperson noted the Downtown Beloit Association is working with Beloit emergency services to provide extra security for the event. She added parade attendees should expect to see more police cars, snowplows, and other city vehicles in the area.

Poster for Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
Poster for Grand Lighted Holiday Parade(City of Beloit)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will make a splash at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade again...
Kalahari float to make waves at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Mark Parks, Jr., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of...
Bond set at $1M for second suspect in July killing at Madison apartment complex
The second man arrested in connection with a shooting at a Madison apartment complex over the...
Bond set at $1M for second suspect in July killing at Madison apartment complex
Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families...
Madison police officers distribute Thanksgiving food to families
Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families...
Madison police officers distribute Thanksgiving food to families