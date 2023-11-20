Bond set at $1M for second suspect in July killing at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The second man arrested in connection with a shooting at a Madison apartment complex over the summer made his first court appearance on Monday.

Mark Parks, Jr., has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly July 13 shooting. He is also accused of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Parks, who was arrested on Thursday, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom for his initial appearance, at which time Judge Mario White set a $1,000,000 bond for the defendant and scheduled his preliminary hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Parks, 21, is one of two men charged with killing Devon Grant in the parking lot of the Grandview Commons Apartments, in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street.

Devonte Gafford and Mark Parks, Jr., are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of Devon Grant on July 13, 2023. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The other suspect, Devonte Gafford, was captured on August 8 after U.S. Marshals caught up with him in Milwaukee. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Gafford, 32, was arraigned in October at which time the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His bail has been set at $1 million. Last week, Gafford demanded a speedy trial, and has a status conference set for next month.

Following the shooting, the police department reported finding approximately 60 shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting. It added that multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

At the time, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

