Bond set at $1M for second suspect in July killing at Madison apartment complex

The second suspect in a deadly shooting at a Madison apartment complex over the summer has been arrested, the police department announced Thursday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The second man arrested in connection with a shooting at a Madison apartment complex over the summer made his first court appearance on Monday.

Mark Parks, Jr., has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly July 13 shooting. He is also accused of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Parks, who was arrested on Thursday, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom for his initial appearance, at which time Judge Mario White set a $1,000,000 bond for the defendant and scheduled his preliminary hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Parks, 21, is one of two men charged with killing Devon Grant in the parking lot of the Grandview Commons Apartments, in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street.

Devonte Gafford and Mark Parks, Jr., are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the...
Devonte Gafford and Mark Parks, Jr., are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of Devon Grant on July 13, 2023.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The other suspect, Devonte Gafford, was captured on August 8 after U.S. Marshals caught up with him in Milwaukee. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Gafford, 32, was arraigned in October at which time the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His bail has been set at $1 million. Last week, Gafford demanded a speedy trial, and has a status conference set for next month.

Following the shooting, the police department reported finding approximately 60 shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting. It added that multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

At the time, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Bundle up for Black Friday shopping
Who Could See A Wintry Mix
(FILE)
Public school libraries to get 25% more from Common School Fund
Wisconsin governor vetoes $2 billion tax cut, calls Republican plan ‘completely unserious’
Tow to Go program
AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long Thanksgiving weekend