Cantaloupe, pineapple sold in Wisconsin linked to salmonella outbreak

The CDC reports illnesses in 15 states
Pre-cut fruit was sold at Aldi
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Take a look inside your fridge. People are getting sick from pre-cut cantaloupe and pineapple sold in Wisconsin.

The pre-cut fruit was sold at Aldi. Look for fruit with best-by dates between October 27 and October 31.

This is tied to a recent cantaloupe recall involving whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging.

According to the CDC’s page dedicated to this recent salmonella outbreak, four people in Wisconsin reported getting sick so far. Across the country, illnesses are reported in 15 states. Over 40 people reported getting sick and there are 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials say most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after eating food with the bacteria.

Aldi is offering a refund if you bring the fruit to the store.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Tow to Go program
AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long Thanksgiving weekend
AAA is offering Wisconsin drivers another way to get home safely and help protect other...
AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long Thanksgiving weekend
Charges reduced for State St. sexual assault suspect
Mall walkers take over Madison's West Towne Mall.
Mall walking is still a thing, DeForest school gets in on the fun
Dollar General
Dollar General strikes deal after being accused of mispricing items, DATCP reports