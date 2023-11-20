Cooler temps approaching Thanksgiving

Overcast & breezy Monday

Few showers tonight to early Tuesday

Dry and cool Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you soaked up all the sunshine and warmth we had over the weekend because it’s long gone for the upcoming workweek. Temperatures will be getting cooler as the week goes on, however, highs will just be closer to our late November average rather than being 15° warmer than average like we had last week.

We gave you First Alert on a system that will be moving across the central and eastern parts of the country this week, which could have some impacts on travel. Locally, impacts will be slim to none as the heart of the storm system will remain to our south. As it tracks through Missouri and up through Ohio, the edge of the system will clip southern Wisconsin with a few rain showers.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will remain through most of the day today as our system brews near Kansas City. A few sprinkles may try to sneak in this morning, but daytime hours will be mainly dry today, with winds out of the east at about 10-15 mph. High temperatures will remain in the mid-40s. During the late evening, rain chances will begin to rise as the outer rain bands of the system move closer.

Scattered showers will be possible overnight, especially south and east of Dane County. Temperatures will stay in the mid-30s, with an easterly breeze.

A few isolated showers may linger into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Again, the best chance for morning rain will be in our southeastern counties as the system progresses to the east. Clouds will gradually clear through the day, with highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be out of the north with gusts nearing 30 mph at times.

Looking Ahead...

If you’re traveling to southern states early this week, you may run into some larger impacts from that system. Stronger thunderstorms may be possible from Texas through the Carolinas today and tomorrow. As the system moves up the east coast Tuesday and Wednesday, rain will turn to some snow in the New England states.

Locally, we’ll remain quiet after the rain moves out Tuesday morning. Skies will be sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid and lower 40s. Thanksgiving is looking slightly warmer than it did a few days ago, with highs mainly in the 40s with breezy northerly winds.

The next weekend is looking mainly quiet for those traveling back home, with highs even cooler in the mid-30s.

