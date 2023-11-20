‘Cow Parade’ marches in Fort Atkinson showcasing community’s rich dairy history.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) -A parade of cows have descended on Fort Atkinson as a way to highlight the city’s rich dairy cattle heritage.

Seven near-life-size multicolored dairy cows have been placed throughout the main thoroughfares. The new installations were moo-ved through by Fort Atkinson’s Beautification Council.

The statue breeds include Holstein, Red-and-White Holstein, Guernsey, Jersey, Brown Swiss, Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn.

Members of the Beautification Council join The Morning Show Tuesday to detail the impact they hope the ‘Cow Parade’ has within the community and beyond.

