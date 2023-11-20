‘Cow Parade’ marches in Fort Atkinson showcasing community’s rich dairy history

‘Cow Parade’ marches in Fort Atkinson showcasing community’s rich dairy history.
By Lila Szyryj and Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) -A parade of cows have descended on Fort Atkinson as a way to highlight the city’s rich dairy cattle heritage.

Seven near-life-size multicolored dairy cows have been placed throughout the main thoroughfares. The new installations were moo-ved through by Fort Atkinson’s Beautification Council.

The statue breeds include Holstein, Red-and-White Holstein, Guernsey, Jersey, Brown Swiss, Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn.

Members of the Beautification Council join The Morning Show Tuesday to detail the impact they hope the ‘Cow Parade’ has within the community and beyond.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
DNR: Wisconsin hunters killed far fewer bears because of acorns

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau says the “can you hear me?” phone call scam has been around for a...
BBB warns of new twist on old scam
The Madison Police Department explained in a Facebook post that a memorial has been set up for...
Madison officials set up traffic victim memorial
Owner of Hive of Madison Pam Schwarzbach says small businesses don’t embrace Black Friday as...
Shops in Madison take different approaches to Black Friday
The mother of a 15-year-old who died on Madison’s east side reveals new information about...
Madison mom reveals both daughters were shot, one died