Defense for teen in Lily Peters case argues to move case to juvenile court

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The defense for the teenager accused of murdering Lily Peters has filed his argument for why the case should be moved to juvenile court.

In August, the judge in the case ordered both the defense and the state to prepare arguments on whether the case should be moved, or if it should stay in adult court.

The state is arguing the case should stay in adult court.

In the defense’s statement, Attorney Michael Cohen says juvenile court would be enough to ensure both the public’s safety, as well as hold the teen accountable for the offense.

He says the now 15-year-old boy didn’t understand the consequences of his actions when the crime took place, and is likely to be a safe member of society by the age of 21.

Both the state and defense will have until December 9 to respond to each other’s statements.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families...
Madison police officers distribute Thanksgiving food to families
Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families...
Madison police officers distribute Thanksgiving food to families
Turkey sold at Miller and Sons Supermarket ahead of Thanksgiving
Not too late to shop: Thanksgiving chefs to find lower turkey prices this year
Bundle up for Black Friday shopping
Who Could See A Wintry Mix
When we could see rain or even some snow
Inclement Weather Could Slow Down Your Travel Plans