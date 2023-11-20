Madison police officers distribute Thanksgiving food to families

Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families in need in the Madison area.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families in need in the Madison area.

Metcalfe’s and Aldi donated the food, while MPD officers bagged the meals for families in their respective patrol areas before delivering them.

“When we come and deliver the meals, you can just see the sense of relief that they’re able to feed their loved ones for Thanksgiving this year,” said Officer Tieranie De la Rosa.

One-hundred and twenty-five turkeys were given to families in need on Monday.

