Madison police officers distribute Thanksgiving food to families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers helped distribute turkeys, pans and side dishes to families in need in the Madison area.

Metcalfe’s and Aldi donated the food, while MPD officers bagged the meals for families in their respective patrol areas before delivering them.

“When we come and deliver the meals, you can just see the sense of relief that they’re able to feed their loved ones for Thanksgiving this year,” said Officer Tieranie De la Rosa.

One-hundred and twenty-five turkeys were given to families in need on Monday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.