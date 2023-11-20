Only On NBC15: Madison mom reveals both daughters were shot, one died

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The mother of a 15-year-old who died on Madison’s east side reveals new information about another loved one also shot the night her daughter died.

Karnika Miller’s heart is heavy and says she is taking things day by day after her daughter, Kyesha Miller was killed last month.

“She’s never coming back,” Karnika said. “I can’t bring her back. I can’t stop my 14 and my 9 year old daughter from crying every night.”

It’s been over a month since she has laughed and hugged her oldest child. Police recovered more than 50 shell casings at the scene where Kyesha was shot and killed.

“She was just an innocent person who was standing outside her home, having fun with her friends and someone comes up and shooting,” the mother said.

In her first on camera interview Karnika reveals new information to NBC15 about that same night. She thought she could have lost her other daughter too.

“No one is speaking on not only that I lost one daughter, and my other daughter was shot as well,” Karnika said.

She says the unidentified suspects also shot her other daughter, who is just 14 years old. Investigators have not identified the three teens who survived the shooting outside the Harmony Apartments.

Karnika’s heart is with the other families whose lives are now changed forever.

“Not only my kids, what about the other kids that was out there? They could have lost their lives as well.”

Last week, the Madison Police Department told NBC15 the suspects’ car was stolen in the October 10 shooting.

“About five days later after finding out on social media, I got a call that they found the vehicle,” she said. “They were going to get DNA from the vehicle.”

Karnika says she’s left in the dark about new leads in her daughter’s death.

“Since my daughter was is an African American person, I feel like that nobody cares,” Karnika said. “I feel like they just feel like, oh, just another 15-year-old is just murdered and life just moves on and it shouldn’t.

This mother says she will fight for answers to bring her baby justice.

“The people who did this is still out free while my daughter is gone. Me and my family is in pain, hurt because we are never going to see her again,” Karnika said.

No arrests have been made in connection to Kyesha’s death.

The family says they are grateful for the support of the community. Since Kyesha’s death, a community member has hosted two walks on Madison’s east side urging for gun violence to stop. The community usually meets at a park and walks to the location of where young teens were killed by gun violence. The organizer says she also hopes to address the issues within east side neighborhoods.

