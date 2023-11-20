Public school libraries to get 25% more from Common School Fund

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The state fund that helps school librarians fill their shelves with books got a big boost this year with a 25% increase over last year, the Wisconsin Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday.

According to its statement, the recipients of the Common School Fund will receive a share of the $65 million set aside for public school libraries, which is $13 million more than last year.

“When our schools do well, our families and communities do well,” Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski said. “This $65 million will help ensure our students continue to thrive and get the resources they need.”

The money will allow school librarians and media specialists to buy new books, technology, or other educational materials, Godlewski’s office explained. For nine out of ten schools in the state, these will be the only funds they see all year, it noted.

“Our school libraries are welcoming, exciting places where kids can experience great stories and engage with big ideas, try new activities and stretch their imaginations, and where they can be their full, authentic selves without judgment,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said in the announcement.

The Common School Fund is backed by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which is chaired by the Secretary of State, and manages $1.4 billion in state trust funds.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Wisconsin governor vetoes $2 billion tax cut, calls Republican plan ‘completely unserious’
File photo - Donald Trump (left) and Nikki Haley (right)
MU Poll: Haley holds landslide lead on Biden
Unspinning procedural drama and how leaders are avoiding committees through amendments.
Unspun: Procedural drama in the Wisconsin legislature
Governor eases lockdowns at Wisconsin prisons amid lawsuit