Public school libraries to get 25% more from Common School Fund

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The state fund that helps school librarians fill their shelves with books got a big boost this year with a 25% increase over last year, the Wisconsin Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday.

According to its statement, the recipients of the Common School Fund will receive a share of the $65 million set aside for public school libraries, which is $13 million more than last year.

“When our schools do well, our families and communities do well,” Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski said. “This $65 million will help ensure our students continue to thrive and get the resources they need.”

The money will allow school librarians and media specialists to buy new books, technology, or other educational materials, Godlewski’s office explained. For nine out of ten schools in the state, these will be the only funds they see all year, it noted.

“Our school libraries are welcoming, exciting places where kids can experience great stories and engage with big ideas, try new activities and stretch their imaginations, and where they can be their full, authentic selves without judgment,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said in the announcement.

The Common School Fund is backed by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which is chaired by the Secretary of State, and manages $1.4 billion in state trust funds.

