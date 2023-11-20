Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - A 76-year-old man from Sun Prairie has been identified as the victim of a crash involving a semi.

It happened Sunday morning at the intersection of County Highway K and US Highway 51. Investigators said Robert Canfield was killed when he turned left on Highway K in front of a semi-truck.

Canfield died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t hurt.

A portion of Highway 51 was detoured for nearly 5 hours.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County HAZMAT Team, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Lifelink Helicopter, Cassian Fire, Nokomis Fire and First Responders, Minocqua and Woodruff Police Departments and the Oneida County Highway Department.

