Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - A 76-year-old man from Sun Prairie has been identified as the victim of a crash involving a semi.

It happened Sunday morning at the intersection of County Highway K and US Highway 51. Investigators said Robert Canfield was killed when he turned left on Highway K in front of a semi-truck.

Canfield died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t hurt.

A portion of Highway 51 was detoured for nearly 5 hours.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County HAZMAT Team, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Lifelink Helicopter, Cassian Fire, Nokomis Fire and First Responders, Minocqua and Woodruff Police Departments and the Oneida County Highway Department.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Wisconsin governor vetoes $2 billion tax cut, calls Republican plan ‘completely unserious’
Tow to Go program
AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long Thanksgiving weekend
AAA is offering Wisconsin drivers another way to get home safely and help protect other...
AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long Thanksgiving weekend
Charges reduced for State St. sexual assault suspect