UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Athletic Director Kristina Navarro-Krupka died unexpectedly over the weekend, the university announced Monday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Athletic Director Kristina Navarro-Krupka died unexpectedly over the weekend, the university announced Monday.

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka had served as UW-Platteville’s athletic director for four years and was also its assistant chancellor.

In a statement, the university’s Chancellor Dr. Tammy K. Evetovich noted Navarro-Krupka had been pregnant at the time of her death and said the news of her passing left the UW-Platteville community “fill(ed) with both shock and sadness.”

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka

“She was an enthusiastic champion for the entire University of Wisconsin-Platteville, especially our student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff,” Evetovich continued. “I offer my condolences to her husband Nick, her family, her friends and the many, many people she impacted during her time at UW-Platteville. She will be greatly missed.”

In addition to her administrative roles, Navarro-Krupka, who grew up in Madison, taught five courses at the university and coordinated the graduate program in sports administration.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Mall walkers take over Madison's West Towne Mall.
Mall walking is still a thing, DeForest school gets in on the fun
Dollar General
Dollar General strikes deal after being accused of mispricing items, DATCP reports
The agency reported the mispriced items cost 17% more, on average, than what was listed.
Dollar General strikes deal after being accused of mispricing items, DATCP reports
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says