Who Could See A Wintry Mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We start the new work week, and holiday week with a changed weather pattern from what we had this weekend. The sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are gone and now we’re being influenced by a storm system moving just to the south of us.

Clouds moved in this morning, followed by some showers, that struggled to make it to the ground without first evaporating because of the dry layer it had to fall through. This evening through tomorrow, our atmosphere will be saturated enough that we will be looking at rain for the majority of the area. Most of this rain will be light to moderate at times, giving us an accumulation from a trace to under .5″. For some of our northern and northeastern counties, rain may change to a rain/snow mix at times. It is unlikely that we’ll see any widespread accumulation, but there could be a bit of snow that stays on the ground for a short amount of time before melting.

This rain will stick around through Tuesday’s commute as well as for anyone planning on hitting the roads, so take extra time if needed. All of the precipitation will be out of here by the afternoon and we could even see the skies open up with some sun for a brief period of time. Highs on Tuesday will be near the mid-40s range.

Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year, whether on the roads or at the airports, and the good news, for our area at least, is that we are looking sunny, and temperatures are reaching the mid-40s, just slightly over the norm for this time of year. Then for Thanksgiving, it will be another beautiful day with sun in the forecast and temperatures continuing to slowly fall, with highs in the lower 40s.

From Black Friday and through the rest of the weekend, we’ll see clouds more clouds, less sun, and temperatures continuing to stay chilly, with highs only in the mid to low 30s.

