Alice in Dairyland highlights Something Special from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland Ashley Hagenow has suggestions to celebrate timeless holiday traditions.

Those looking for something to spice up their holiday gatherings, whether it be a new recipe or a gift idea, can consider browsing the Something Special from Wisconsin program. It features hundreds of Wisconsin small businesses.

All of the products featured in Monday morning’s segment are from the program and can be identified in stores by looking for the red and yellow Something Special from Wisconsin logo. The best part of the program is that at least 50% of the packaging, production or ingredients come from the Badger State.

To find a full list of Something Special members, you can visit the program website.

