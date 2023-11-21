Amber Alert: Plover police looking for two young brothers, allegedly with their father

Plover police are are searching for two missing boys, believed to have been taken by their father.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WMTV) - Plover police are are searching for two missing boys, believed to be with their father. An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong.

Authorites say Stefan, is nonverbal and has autism.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong left Plover, WI early Monday morning and his vehicle was last seen in Clinton, Iowa just after 4p.m. Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Network, Yiemen Xiong drives a 2010, Gold, Toyota Sienna minivan. The Wisconsin license plate on the car is 740-XTN.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Plover Police Department (715) 346-1400.

