Badger volleyball drops to no. 5 ahead of matchup with no. 1 Nebraska

The 25-3 Badgers’ three loses this year have all come on the road, in historically tough Big Ten environments.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball dropped to no. 5 in the country this week after back-to-back losses last week at Penn State and at Purdue, before rebounding to sweep Indiana on Sunday.

Things don’t get much easier on Friday. One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year is set for the Badgers welcoming undefeated no. 1 Nebraska to the Field House.

Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield says the Huskers essentially don’t have weaknesses.

“They are good at every element of the game,” Sheffield said. “They serve well, they’re an aggressive serving team. They pass well, they’re probably the best passing team in the conference. They can go to any one of their players, like we feel like we can. They’re comfortable, they’ve got a setter that doesn’t flinch. Defensively, they are really special. They play within themselves. They’re just really really good. This Nebraska team, they don’t have weaknesses that you can exploit.”

No. 1 Nebraska and no. 5 Wisconsin is set for 3 p.m. at the Field House on Friday.

