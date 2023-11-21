Dane Co. airport announces new seasonal flights to warmer destinations

With a busy winter holiday travel season ahead, the Dane County Airport is announcing seasonal flights to get away to warmer destinations.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a busy winter holiday travel season ahead, the Dane County Airport is announcing seasonal flights to get away to warmer destinations.

In addition to American Airlines adding a flight to Miami, Frontier now flies to Fort Meyers and Sun Country has resumed flights to Fort Meyers. Starting in December, Sun Country will also start a non-stop flight to Phoenix twice per week.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi noted this is the second announcement in recent weeks of new, non-stop flights. The airport revealed on Dec. 8 that Breeze Airways would start new routes to Tampa and Orlando, more warm-weather spots for those hoping to ditch the jacket and grab their flip flops.

“Whether people are traveling for the holidays, or making plans to get a break from the winter weather, we encourage all travelers to experience the benefits of choosing to fly from our local airport, which in turn strengthens our local economy,” Parisi said.

Dane County Regional Airport is expecting an 8% increase in Thanksgiving travel over 2022, according to AAA.

