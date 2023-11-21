DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who was walking her dog in Adams Co. on the second day of gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, a Dept. of Natural Resources official revealed Tuesday during an update on the first few days of the nine-day season.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, the DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber explained.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property in Big Flats Township in the early morning hours of Nov. 19. The 62-year-old hunter told DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber noted. He indicated the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities for that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

