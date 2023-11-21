Dodge the holiday shipping fees and delays, plan shipping gifts sooner

With the holiday shopping season ramping up, area stores are recommending customers, when it comes to shipping those gifts, the earlier the better.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Thanksgiving and the holiday season are right around the corner, now is the time to start planning deliveries and shipping gifts.

The UPS Store is offering resources and tips this season to avoid steep shipping fees and delays over the holidays.

The closer the holiday, the longer it may take for your package to reach your loved ones, so shipping as early as possible is likely the best solution.

New additions like the self-serving kiosk is helping delivery companies deal with the holiday package influx and help your holiday gift planning. The kiosk also has the option for Amazon returns you can do on your own.

