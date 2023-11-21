Fitchburg Police investigate shooting in apartment complex parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night after Madison officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fitchburg Police Department Lieutenant-Support Services Edward Hartwick explained that Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 7 p.m., in Madison. The victim, who police identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

While Madison officers were interviewing the victim, they determined the shooting likely happened in Fitchburg, in an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive.

“Unfortunately, it is a highly populated area where people are choosing to resort to gunfire, and so we’re confident that there are individuals that are out there that likely have some bit of information,” Hartwick said. “They may think that its not important to our investigation, but anything out of the ordinary, we’re asking individuals to reach out to the Fitchburg police department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.”

Lt. Hartwick said the shooting does not appear to be random, noting there was some sort of communication between the suspect and the victim before the shooting happened in the parking lot. No other identifying information was shared about the victim or the suspect, other than that they were both men.

Lt. Hartwick also added that a stray bullet soared through a nearby apartment Monday night where a family was inside at the time. No one was hurt from the bullet, he said.

Over the years, Lt. Hartwick said there have been several instances of gunfire in the general area of the apartment complex. Police have noted that generally, many of these incidents are not associated with the people who live at the complex or in higher-density housing.

Anyone with information on Monday night’s shooting was urged to call FPD or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Police had reported a shots fired incident in the same area over the summer, with police finding shell casings near Anton Drive and Carriage Street. There was no property damage or injuries reported.

