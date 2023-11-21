Great Travel Weather Ahead

Plenty Of Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Conditions about as nice as they can get for holiday travel over the next couple of days. While temperatures will start to cool down, there is not much in the way of disruptive weather. Thanksgiving will be seasonable with much colder air arriving for the end of week and weekend. Our next chance of precipitation doesn’t appear to be until Saturday night and Sunday.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy tonight with lows to the upper 20s. Light northwesterly winds 5-10 mph. Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday with light westerly winds 5-10 mph. Highs to the middle 40s. Clear Wednesday night with lows around 30 degrees. Mostly sunny for Thanksgiving Thursday with highs into the lower 40s. Clear and colder Thursday night with lows around 20 degrees. Mostly sunny and cold Black Friday with highs around the freezing mark.

Looking Ahead...

A clipper type system moves through this weekend with a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday. At this point in time, a dusting at best would be in the forecast. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs into the upper 30s and lows into the 20s.

Travel Forecast

That busy travel day of Wednesday looks to absolutely picture perfect not only locally but across most of the country. It’s not often you get this much of the country experiencing calm weather and for it to line up on an important travel day is great news. The only areas of concern on Wednesday will be along the eastern seaboard where a storm may linger some issues. Another storm system through the Pacific Northwest may lead to a few problems. Everyone else should have little to any concerns.

