Holiday shipping: do’s and don’ts, reminders

Holiday Shipping Deadlines
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With the holiday shopping season ramping up, area stores are recommending customers, when it comes to shipping those gifts, the earlier the better.

The Morning Show joins Fitchburg UPS retail store owner Melissa Ross for your shopping reminders, as well as do’s and don’ts for 2023. The store also has installed a Time Saving Kiosk which allows you to do your own Amazon returns during this busy time.

Thursday, Dec. 21 is the last day to ship UPS Next Day Air® packages in time for Christmas Day (delivery on Friday, December 22).

Information on peak surcharges when you ship at The UPS Store this holiday season can be found here.

The Postal Service has announced it will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season.

USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines

The U.S. Postal Service is providing 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines to allow for the timely delivery of cards, letters and packages by Dec. 25.

Wisconsin

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15

FedEx and USPS shipping deadlines can be found here.

